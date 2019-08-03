Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged the people of Eastern Province to work together, in order to ensure development in the province.

Ms Siliya who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Member of Parliament for Petauke Central says peace and unity is key in fostering national development.

The Minister noted that for development to take place, there is need for the people in the area to work together regardless of their political affiliations.

Ms Siliya said President Edgar Lungu wants all Zambians to embrace each other and work together towards developing the country.

She noted that the President and his administration are striving to empower all Zambians regardless of their political affiliations.

The Minister was speaking during the official handover of empowerment tools and relief food by the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund at Petauke Day Secondary School grounds today.

Ms Siliya also urged the people of Eastern Province to be grateful to the Head of State for empowering them with tools to make wealth.

And Speaking during handover, Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund National Coordinator Clement Tembo revealed that the distributed equipment and mealie mealie are worth K245, 000.

Mr Tembo said two block making machines were for the youth groups, while the incubators are for the women groups.

He further narrated that five churches will get 25 bags of cement each, to help them build their structures while the vulnerable people will each receive a bag of mealie meal.

The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund team and the Area MP are also expected to pay a courtesy call on two traditional leaders, Chief Mumbi and Chief Kalindawalo where they are expected to distribute mealie meal to vulnerable people and handover incubators to women clubs.

