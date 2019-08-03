Kabwe Central Member of Parliament TUTWA NGULUBE has urged Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo to resign for presenting a forged and false letter to parliament .

Yesterday Speaker of the national assembly Patrick Matibini ruled that Mr . Nkombo had presented a forged and false letter purporting that ZESCO had given three million Kwacha to the PF.

Commenting on the ruling Mr. Ngulube said the Mazabuka law maker has no moral right to remain in parliament after presenting forged documents to the speaker .

He also observed that what Mr. Nkombo did is part of several schemes by bitter individual who have constantly lost elections to destroy the image of the President and the party .

He wondered why an honorable member would sink so low as to accuse innocent ZESCO employees of wrong doing .

He said Zambian should treat the corruption allegation against government with a pitch of salt following the speakers ruling .

He noted that the world would have believed that the PF got money from ZESCO had it not been for the speakers ruling .

Yesterday, Mr Nkombo escaped jail for breaching Parliamentary privileges after he tabled a falsified document which he claimed was an internal memo at Zesco over the payment of K3 million to PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

In March this year, Nkombo produced and laid before the floor of Parliament, a forged letter allegedly confirming a payment of K3 million in favour of Mr. Mwila.

The PF then wrote to Zesco seeking confirmation on the authenticity of the letter and in its response, Zesco said the letter was forged, deceitful, and malicious.

This prompted party deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube to raise a point of order, seeking a ruling from the Speaker of the National Assembly if Mr. Nkombo was in order to lay on the floor of the house a bogus and malicious letter.

Mr. Ngulube also requested the Speaker to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in accordance with Standing order no. 53 and Section 18, 21 and 27 of the National Assembly Powers and Privileges Act.

And in his ruling yesterday, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini, who had referred the matter to the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support services for determination, said Mr. Nkombo was in breach of parliamentary privileges.

Dr Matibini says it was a criminal offence under section 18 of the National Assembly Powers and Privileges Act to present to the assembly or any committee of Parliament any false, untrue and falsified document.

Dr. Matibini warned Members of Parliament against presenting false documents to the house and that Mr. Nkombo was not in order to present a false document to Parliament as doing so was criminal and the offender could be prosecuted by the DPP.

He however exercised lenience on Mr. Nkombo as he was a first offender which he said was also the position of the parliamentary committee on Privileges which adjudicated over the matter.

