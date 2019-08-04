President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to cancel and review licenses for mining and exploration companies that have remained dormant for a long time.

Speaking when he met met Six Chiefs in Solwezi district yesterday, President Lungu has expressed concern that some of those who own the licenses have continued holding on to them despite not being operational.

The President also said that he was disheartened with the recent tribal fight that occurred during the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) delimitation consultative meeting in Zambezi, North Western province.

President Lungu said the fight made a very sad development which should NOT be allowed to prevail in the country and assured the traditional leaders that government will expedite the construction of township roads across the country.

He however said he is pleased that the construction of major roads across the country has made tremendous progress.

And speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, Chief Matebo of the Kaonde speaking people appealed to President Lungu to consider tarring Solwezi – Kipushi road.

Chief Matebo said the road will be of great economic value to Zambia and ease the transportation of farm produce for farmers in the surrounding areas

The traditional leader also said there is need to construct a University in Northwestern Province to help produce experts that will be employed in growing the mining sector in the province.

And President Edgar Lungu has said that government has a task to create more jobs for the youth in a bid to address the increasing levels of substance and drug abuse among young people, observing that most youths have resorted to abusing substances like alcohol due to lack of jobs for them.

The Head of State says government will seriously take up the task to ensure youths contribute to economic development of the country.

The head of state also reiterated his call for Zambians to adopt healthy lifestyles by getting involved in physical exercises to fight non communicable diseases.

President Lungu said he is pleased that most Zambians are adopting the culture of exercising and adhering to healthy practices.

