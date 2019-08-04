The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep everyone safe, decorated Agent H and determined rookie M join forces, an unlikely pairing that just might work. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, Agents H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency — and ultimately the world — from their mischievous plans.

Pros

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson gave good performances as Agents H and M. They had good chemistry ,that is similar to a cross between buddy cop repartee and sibling rivalry.

and gave good performances as Agents H and M. They had good chemistry ,that is similar to a cross between buddy cop repartee and sibling rivalry. The plot is straightforward and easy to follow.

The movie had excellent special effects which gave the aliens a realistic feel.

Cons

If you have watched the previous movies you may not enjoy this one as much . As it may feel like a watered down version , it lacks the edge and wittiness the original had.

Favorite quote

Agent H : “We saved the world together , with nothing but our wits and our series-7 De-Atomizers.”

M.I.B UK Branch Head: “Always remember: the universe has a way of leading you to where you’re supposed to be, at the moment you’re supposed to be there.”

Conclusion

Men in Black International is more of a Spin-Off than a reboot to the Men in Black sci-fi movie trilogy. The major issue I had with the movie was wrapping my head around the idea of a Men in Black movie without Will Smith!! Will Smith carried the entire movie trilogy with his iconic character Agent J , so i went into this spin-off with very low expectations.

It started out like a parody of the Men in Black movies i wasn’t impressed with the opening 20 or so minutes at all , I was almost ready to walk out of the cinema. But as the movie went on and the story started to unfold I got more hooked into it. It has a really good story line with interesting characters . Chris Hemsworth (agent H) , whilst not having the charisma of Will Smith , did a great job in his role and did provide some great comedic moments.

This is one movie that you will enjoy better if you haven’t watched the previous Men in Black movies because you will go into it without any preconceived expectations. But even if you have watched them , go into this one with an open mind and you will enjoy it.

Rating

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]