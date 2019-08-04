Today’s Scripture

…Lord, You have heard the desire of the humble; You will prepare their heart; You will cause Your ear to hear.”

(Psalm 10:17, NKJV)

Preparing for the Promise

In the Scripture, it says that God didn’t lead the Israelites by the shortest route to the Promised Land. He took them the long way on purpose because they were not prepared for war. God knew that if He would have taken them into the land too quickly, they would have been easily defeated. Their enemies were much bigger and much more experienced. So on purpose, God took them a longer route to protect them and strengthen them so that they could fulfill their destiny.

I’m sure they prayed many times, “God, we’re uncomfortable out here in the desert. Where’s our Promised Land?” But God didn’t answer that prayer, not because He was trying to make their lives miserable, but because He knew what was up in front of them. He had to prepare them to step into the fullness of their destiny.

In the same way, God has already laid out the plan for your life. He knows exactly what you need and when you need it. If you are in a difficult situation that’s taking longer than you hoped, know that God is preparing you. He is strengthening you. Stay in faith and keep praising Him as you move forward into the Promised Land He has for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for leading and guiding me. Thank You for Your hand of blessing upon my life. I choose to trust You even in the difficult times knowing that You are preparing me for the promises in my future in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

