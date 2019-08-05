Home Entertainment Jay Rox releases animated visuals for “Operation” Entertainment Jay Rox releases animated visuals for “Operation” August 5, 2019 6 views 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Headphone Music & Upfront Media teamed up with StormBox Media & Origin Motion to present to you Operation by Jay Rox. This video was done by a Zambian group of creatives. Screen play by Estelle Mantel. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:Jay Rox releases 4th album 'Outside the Rox 2' and new music videoAlbum review : Jay Rox - Outside the Rox 2Jay Rox Launches "Outside the Rox 2"Jay Rox releases the official album artwork for his upcoming album "Lusaka"Jay Rox releases new single "All Over" Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.