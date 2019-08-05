President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Maputo Mozambique following that country’s signing of a long term peace pledge between its Government and the opposition Mozambican National Resistance.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and RENAMO Leader Ossufo Momade on Thursday signed the peace accord to mark the official end of the conflict between Renamo armed men and the defence and security forces.

President Lungu will be in Mozambique in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Operation.

He will leave at 15 hours.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

