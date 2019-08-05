Zambian YouTuber Lily Mutamz shares an exclusive interesting 2 part series of a Zambian Born British National Nola Vout. In the First part series Nola talks about her life in Chingola. Lily Mutamz met Nola at a corner shop in her town Stockton-on-Tees and Nola immediately guessed that Lily was Zambian via her accent. The two both born in Chingola have since been in touch and Nola has shared quite a lot of interesting History with Lily Mutamz audience on YouTube. Check out this interesting video and leave a comment if you recognize some of the history shared by Nola.

[Read 61 times, 64 reads today]