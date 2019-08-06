Buildcon’s enigmatic relationship with coaches has continued.

The ambitious Ndola side will head into their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup debut without Srdjan Zivojnov who steered them to their first continental qualification in his seven months with the club during the 2019 FAZ transitional season.

“First I want to explain, when I arrived in January, I had only a contract for four months for this short season,” Zivojnov said.

“So after that, my contract finished. I came back here to confirm the new contract with Buildcon but I didn’t sign.

“So the point is, I came to confirm the new contract.

“But when I sat down with the club president and officials, the club has one view, one philosophy and I have a different philosophy.

“So after we sat and talked on how we can solve this problem, we made a friendly decision and at the moment I can’t sign a new contract because we have different views and different philosophies for the future of the club.”

Zivonjov is Buildcon’s third foreign coach after Hachim Jardine who was in charge in their debut campaign in 2017 but his contract was not renewed at the end of the season before Italian Gugulielmo Arena’s brief reign in 2018.

Buildcon will now fall back on assistant Tenant Chembo who was demoted when Zivojnov he was hired.

Chembo arrived at Buildcon in April, 2018 from Zesco whom he had just led to the 2017 league title.

He steered Buildcon from bottom of the log where they sat on zero points in their opening four games of the 2018 season under Arena and led them to an eighth place finish.

Chembo’s first match back in full charge will be a home date against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini on August 10 in their CAF Confederation Cup at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

