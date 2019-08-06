Former World Boxing Council Champion Catherine Phiri will face Ghanaian Boxer Yarkor Annan in a non-title Super Bantamweight international bout to be held at the Government Complex on October 19th, 2019.

And Africa Boxing Union Flyweight Champion Alfred Muwowo is set to defend his title against Mushin Kizota of Tanzania in an eight Round Bantamweight fight.

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions Manager Christopher Malunga announced this at a media briefing in Lusaka today saying Muwowo’s and Phiri’s fights are important as they will be used in preparing for upcoming international bouts.

Malunga said the international Boxing tournament will have six bouts, with four being local while two will be international fights.

He said Catherine’s fight is set to keep her in shape as she awaits the winner between Kenya’s Fatuma Zarika and Mexican Yamileth Mercado for the WBC Super Bantamweight title fight.

And Catherine has told ZNBC Sports in an interview that she will beat her Ghanaian opponent.

She also disclosed that she wants Zarika to win the fight against Mercado so that she gets her most desired rematch.

Muwowo said he is ready to defend his title and promised to put up a good fight.

