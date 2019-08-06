First lady Esther Lungu says she is indebted to various cooperating partners who are helping government in providing services to people.

The First Lady was speaking at Chimwemwe Lodge when she met heads of government departments in Petauke, ahead of the commissioning of the newly built school and a health centre in Kaumbwe Constituency.

The school, the health centre and another newly constructed clinic in Chief Mwanjabanthu’s area is an initiative of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust with support from MGC Power Corporation.

Meanwhile, the First Lady says there is need to continue fighting early marriages.

And speaking earlier, Eastern Province permanent Secretary, Buleti Nsemukila says Kaumbwe Constituency was the best choice for the projects as it the most deprived area in terms of social amenities.

ZNBC

