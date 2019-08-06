ew signing Saviour Nkonkola is amongst four continental debutants in Zesco United’s travelling party for this weekend’s 2019/2020

CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg, and away date against eSwatini champions Black Mamba.

Nkonkola joined Zesco in the off- season from demoted Prison Leopards and caught the attention of the champions after he struck a brace against them in a 5-2 away league loss in Ndola last May.

Uganda striker Umaru Kasumba and Japanese midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi are also in Zesco’s 23-member travelling party to Manzini.

Zimbabwe midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, who joined

Zesco from Tanzanian giants Simba SC in this off-season, has also made the team.

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Samson Banda

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala, David Owino, Marcel Kalonda, Mwila Phiri, Clement Mulenga

MIDFIELDERS: Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu, Edward Tembo,Kosuke Nakamachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Mwape Mwelwa

FORWARDS: Jesse Were, Quadri Kola, Saviour Nkonkola, Umaru Kasumba, Logic Chingandu

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]