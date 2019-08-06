President Edgar Lungu has said that some countries in the region have been requesting the Zambia Police Service to train their officers because of the high rating it gets from regional bodies.

The President said that the request to have foreign officers trained in Zambia and some countries wanting to benchmark their security wings with the Zambia Police is attributed to the service’s good performance during peace keeping and similar engagements in the region.

President Lungu has however noted that inadequate infrastructure at training colleges has made the service reluctant to take up the challenge.

In a speech read for him by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at a pass out of 969 recruit officers at Lilayi Police College today, President Lungu noted that government will continue investing in the service to improve its operations.

The head of state said the graduation and deployment of the 969 recruits will help address low staffing levels in the country.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja reminded graduands that their career calls for high levels of integrity hence the need to stay away from crime and politics and be loyal to the government of the day.

And Lilayi Police College Commandant Jestus Nsokolo said the 993 officers had initially been enrolled but 24 did not complete the training.

