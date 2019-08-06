The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has welcomed the directive by President Edgar Lungu to revoke dormant Mining and exploration licenses.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honorable Richard Musukwa says the concerns by the President are timely and the Ministry has already sent default notices to various Mining entities.

Mr. Musukwa says the Ministry will now proceed to terminate licenses for those who have not ameliorated them. He adds that Mining licenses which have been dormant will be revoked to pave way for new owners.

On Saturday 3rd August 2019, while on a working visit in North Western Province, President Lungu instructed the Ministry of Mines to ensure that all dormant Mining and exploration licenses are revoked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musukwa says Government wants the people of Mwinlinga district to benefit from available natural resources in that area and the recent gold discoveries.

He says in order for this to be done, local people in Mwinilunga should form cooperatives which will enable them to mine legally under an approved mine plan anchored on safety.

Mr. Musukwa says the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development wants to work with the local community. He has advised the locals to engage the Ministry on various issues affecting them unlike taking the law into their own hands.

The Minister has since urged the Zambia Police Service to continue maintaining law and order in the district and ensure mineral resources are protected.

