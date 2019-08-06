Zambia Shepolopolo on Monday afternoon confirmed their semifinal qualification at the ongoing 2019 COSAFA Senior Women’s Cup in South Africa following a 0-0 draw with Botswana in their final Group B match in Port Elizabeth.

Unbeaten Shepolopolo finished top of Group B on 7 points, tied with Botswana, but with a superior goal difference.

Shepolopolo and Botswana will interestingly meet again in the semifinals after the latter finished as best runners-up from the three-group tournament.

Shepolopolo and Botswana will meet on August 8 for a place in the final on August 11 where the victor will play Zimbabwe or defending champions South Africa.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo U20,who like their senior counterparts are unbeaten in South Africa, will face Zimbabwe in their 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinal match on August 8 after beating Tanzania 2-1 in their last Group B match.

