Wrangles within Zambia’s first ruling political party, the United National Independence Party -UNIP- have deepened.

Some members have taken court action to compel the party to hold a National Congress at which leaders will be elected at various levels.

Fackson Njobvu has filed a Statement of Claim in the Lusaka High Court on behalf of 10 other UNIP members.

Mr. Njobvu has contended that having been ushered into office in 2000, the mandate of the Tilyenji Kaunda led UNIP Executive expired in 2005.

He has argued that the UNIP Constitution demands that the party must hold a National Congress every five years.

Mr. Njobvu has appealed to the Tilyenji Kaunda led Executive to heed the Registrar of Society’s directive to organise the National Congress.

This is according to the Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.

