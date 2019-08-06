Zambia will always express gratitude for the cooperation and support it receives from the People’s Republic of China.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, who is also Permanent Representative to the African Union(AU), His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba said China provided help for the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Line(TAZARA) to enable Zambia access the seaport for imports and exports.

He said at the time, Zambia’s access to a seaport through Lobito Bay in Angola, Beira in Mozambique and Durban were shut because of sanctions against the Ian Smith government in Southern Rhodesia and the colonial governments in Angola and Mozambique.

He said the magnitude of the Tazara project was that it was the largest construction project in the world at the time, and China helped build it at the time(1970-1975) that government didn’t not have adequate resources as is now.

He said China has always been keen to support infrastructure development in Africa to help the continent achieve its development goals.

And Chinese Ambassador to the African Union, His Excellency Mr. Liu Yuxi said China the Tazara project is taught in schools in China and is held as a proud symbol of China-Africa relations.

He said China will support Africa’s quest to be included at the highest decision making level of the United Nations.

He also stated that China will support Africa on the initiative for Africa to resolve its own issues and conflict affecting the continent in an African way.

China supported the construction of the African Union Commission Headquarters and is currently funding the establishment of a specialised disease centre to combat disease epidemic on the Continent.

The two were speaking at a bilateral meeting held in Addis Ababa

Mrs. Nadine Chanda Chabwe

Counsellor -Politics

Zambia Embassy

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

