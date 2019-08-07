Tourism Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has called on the Tourism Council of Zambia to start position itself as Zambia works at actualizing the quest of being the second best choice for Meeting Incentives and Conferences and Events after South Africa.

Speaking at Kwacha House when Vincent Mupwaya, the Chairperson of the council led representatives of his organization to pay a courtesy call on the Minister, Mr. Chitotela said he dreams to actualize the two million tourist arrivals by the end of 2020.Mr. Chitotela said he will build on the successes of his predecessors by adopting the best practices and will not hesitate to make changes where there is need to do so.

The Minister said he had a meeting with Emirates Airliners who have since expressed willingness to show the documentary of Africa’s first-ever walking safaris in the South Luangwa National Park as part of their package of inflight entertainment.And Mr. Mupwaya said the council wants to see the country being marketed internationally so that more tourists can visit Zambia.

He said there are however, several concerns by the by safari operators, lodge owners, airlines on their day-to-day operations including limited support.Mr. Mupwaya said there is need for concerted efforts to have a win-win situation considering that tourism is the second largest employer in the country.And one of the sector players, Grand Cummings thanked the Government creating an enabling environment for the private sector to operate.This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

