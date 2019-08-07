Zambia midfielder Donashano Malama has defended his decision to change three clubs in 18 months.

Malama has this week joined South African PSL side Black Leopards on a one year contract after leaving Chippa United.

The Leopards switch follows the expiry of his six months contract with Chippa whom he joined from Moroccan side Olympique Khouribga in January this year.

“Obviously, I am very happy to join Black Leopards,” Malama said on Tuesday.

“My contract with Chippa expired but we couldn’t agree on terms and conditions. You know how football is, if you don’t agree terms and conditions you have to part ways,” he said.

“I don’t have to focus much on what people are saying. People will always have their opinion but in the end it’s all about me and my family,” Malama said.

The former Nkana captain his seeking to add value to the Leopards squad.

“I have come here to work. The team here Black Leopards wants to win silverware,” Malama said.

He joined Morocco’s Khouribga in February last year as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Nkana.

