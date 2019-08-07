Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) Youth Wing has expressed its utmost disappointment at the sentiment uttered by Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane regarding his absence at the Economic Summit held in Livingstone.

Dr Musokotwane issued a statement stating that his conscience could not allow him to attend the national Economic summit despite being invited

“I was invited to the conference. However, my conscience did not allow me to participate so I stayed away”

But EAZ youth wing President David Chifwalo said that such a deprived conduct from a respected and accomplished senior citizen was baffling and made sad reading.

Mr Chifwalo stated that the summit was a necessary platform for any progressive and well-meaning economic thinker and thought leader as both state and non-state actors deliberated the current challenges while highlighting current proven solutions.

Below is the statement in full.

For immediate release – 06 August 2019

REBUTTAL TO MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY DR SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE

We as the Economics Association of Zambia Youth Wing strongly detest and hasten to convey our utmost disappointment at the conduct of our learned Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane.

We take up this call, as our able board is preoccupied with other issues of national importance.

Economics Association of Zambia under the current Executive board has tried to regain its place and relevance in the country’s economic discourse .Therefore, as our national motto “One Zambia, One Nation, “we as the Economics Association Zambia have embraced a multi-faceted approach, engaging all stakeholders including political party leaders, regardless of affiliation as our belief has been one of inclusive dialogue and economic development for a better Zambia, sharing ideas and aspirations beyond politics.

To see such deprived conduct from a respected and accomplished senior citizen by admission in his own terms that “I was invited to the conference. However, my conscience did not allow me to participate so I stayed away” makes sad reading. He was invited to our national economic event like other political party leaders who came but shunned our non-political conference, baffles us as a youth being tomorrow’s leader’s, who should be looking up to our accomplished seniors.

The platform for the National conference was extremely conducive for economic discourse and any other divergent views on economic matters such as Dr. Musokotwane’s. This interaction was necessary for any progressive and well-meaning economic thinker and thought leader as both state and non-state actors deliberated our current challenges while highlighting current proven solutions.

Issued By

David Chifwalo

PRESIDENT – EAZ YOUTH WING

[Read 489 times, 493 reads today]