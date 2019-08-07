Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) Youth Wing has expressed its utmost disappointment at the sentiment uttered by Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane regarding his absence at the Economic Summit held in Livingstone.
Dr Musokotwane issued a statement stating that his conscience could not allow him to attend the national Economic summit despite being invited
“I was invited to the conference. However, my conscience did not allow me to participate so I stayed away”
But EAZ youth wing President David Chifwalo said that such a deprived conduct from a respected and accomplished senior citizen was baffling and made sad reading.
Mr Chifwalo stated that the summit was a necessary platform for any progressive and well-meaning economic thinker and thought leader as both state and non-state actors deliberated the current challenges while highlighting current proven solutions.
Below is the statement in full.
For immediate release – 06 August 2019
REBUTTAL TO MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY DR SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE
We as the Economics Association of Zambia Youth Wing strongly detest and hasten to convey our utmost disappointment at the conduct of our learned Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane.
We take up this call, as our able board is preoccupied with other issues of national importance.
Economics Association of Zambia under the current Executive board has tried to regain its place and relevance in the country’s economic discourse .Therefore, as our national motto “One Zambia, One Nation, “we as the Economics Association Zambia have embraced a multi-faceted approach, engaging all stakeholders including political party leaders, regardless of affiliation as our belief has been one of inclusive dialogue and economic development for a better Zambia, sharing ideas and aspirations beyond politics.
To see such deprived conduct from a respected and accomplished senior citizen by admission in his own terms that “I was invited to the conference. However, my conscience did not allow me to participate so I stayed away” makes sad reading. He was invited to our national economic event like other political party leaders who came but shunned our non-political conference, baffles us as a youth being tomorrow’s leader’s, who should be looking up to our accomplished seniors.
The platform for the National conference was extremely conducive for economic discourse and any other divergent views on economic matters such as Dr. Musokotwane’s. This interaction was necessary for any progressive and well-meaning economic thinker and thought leader as both state and non-state actors deliberated our current challenges while highlighting current proven solutions.
Issued By
David Chifwalo
PRESIDENT – EAZ YOUTH WING
Youth Wing mu EAZ kabili? This sounds more like the youth wings of political parties we have become used to.
Interesting indeed , I thought Youth wings and caderism where confined to Political Parties and Jerabos. Now even our respected institutions like EAZ have youth wing and cadres in their ranks, next it will be LAZ youth Wing, Next it will be EIZ youth Wing and before we know it will be ERB Youth wing, ACC youth wing , ZESCO Youth Wing, EIZ Youth Wing and politics of caderism will be in our porridge , in our nshima and in our everything.
I think this is despicable for the EAZ to unleash political cadres on their fellow professional. They need to distance themselves from this, if you ask me.
Dr. Musokotwane should have attend the summit and offered solutions there. At least it could have been on record that solutions were offered but not implemented, not a situation of completely shunning the event. That’s why as humans our appearances are different and so is our thinking
EAZ has a youth wing?
In upend every thing is politics. Radicalization is ravaging the politics of this country.
Even my beautiful swiss wife who is white did not attend this event as she normally does via London
(HH) is a sham. 2021 vote him into retirement. UPND can do so much better.
Everything has become democratic right. It is a pity that even intellectual platforms are perceived as political ones. This custom of shunning important events is depriving the nation of great ideas. People like Musokotwane, should not be political all the time. He should create a boundary between intellectual and political discourse. We do not want intellectual brains to go to the grave with their ideas. It was naivety of the worst kind for Musokotwane to shun such an important meeting because he perceived it as a political meeting. It should not be a habit of shunning meetings because political leaders are there.
How can Dr. Lubinda and Dr. Musokotwane flock togetherv They are not birds of the same feathers! EAZ lost its credibility and integrity the moment it aligned itself to politics and spoke like a political party and not like a professional body. It’s no wonder it has youth, women, etc wings within itself!