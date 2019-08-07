Zesco United’s six players who did not travel to eSwatini with the team on Tuesday will join them in Manzini tomorrow.

The Kenyan duo of striker Jesse Were and David Owino, DR Congo defender Marcel Kalonda, Uganda striker Umaru Kasumba, Nigerian midfielder Quadri Kola and Burundi goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa did not board the flight in Ndola to Manzini via Johannesburg yesterday because they did not have eSwatini visa’s.

Zesco have stated that the players will fly out on Thursday after securing their visa’s.

The players will land in Manzini just 48 hours before Zesco’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg date against Green Mamba.

The final leg is set for August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Victor over both legs will face winner of the Young Africans of Tanzania versus Township Rollers of Botswana tie next month.

