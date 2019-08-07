The University of Zambia has commenced construction of two lecture theatres each with sitting capacity for 350 students at a total of K27. 3 million.

The two lecture theatres being built at the UNZA main campus in the space between the Confucius Institute and Population Studies teaching building is made possible with funds internally generated by UNZA.

In addition, the university has commissioned rehabilitation works of the University library ablution and electrical installations at a total cost of K750,000.

The University Library are being funded by the UNZA Alumni Relations and Advancement operation.

Meanwhile, UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has reaffirmed Management’s commitment to addressing infrastructure challenges the university is facing including issues around student accommodation.

“As part of our effort to addressing the student accommodation challenges, we commissioned construction of bunk beds in 2018. Our target is to produce 1,674 bunk beds at a cost of K5 million kwacha. So far, the University has installed 450 bunk beds.” Proffesor Mumba says.

The Vice Chancellor added that the university has made some noteworthy achievements in infrastructure development that include the construction and refurbishment of the Special Needs Education Centre at the School of Education at a total cost of K7 million with the financial support of the Christian Blind Mission in Germany and the construction of the School of Public Health Lecture Theatre at a total cost of US$1 million with the financial support from the United States Government through the Department of Defence and the Centre for Disease Control.

Professor Mumba said UNZA Management is committed to investing in infrastructure development projects at its two campuses to promote the highest quality of teaching, research and community service for its Staff and Students.

This is according to a statement issued by UNZA spokesperson Brenda Bukowa.

