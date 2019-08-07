Wedson Nyirenda’s side Baroka FC are at the top of the South African PSL table after Tuesday’s away victory over 2016/2017 champions Bidwest Wits.

Baroka beat Wits 1-0 away to record their debut league victory in Johannesburg since they were promoted in 2016.

Nyirenda’s pre-season signing and Malawi international midfielder Gerald Phiri struck a 42nd minute free- kick to also hand Baroka its first win of the campaign and see them stay unbeaten after two rounds played.

Baroka lead the log on 4 points, one ahead of second placed Wits and will stay at the top heading into the rest of the remaining round two games coming up this Saturday.

But Nyirenda’s side takes a long break and only returns to league action on August 25 when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in Polokwane.

Nyirenda joined Baroka last season after leaving the Zambia job and survived relegation with the club after finishing third from bottom.

