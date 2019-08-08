The Anti Corruption Commission has maintained that the case of the 48 Houses is closed.

ACC Chairperson Judge Anderson Zikonda however said the criminal investigations are active and still ongoing.Judge Zikonda stated that the Commission is happy to collaborate with other investigative wings in the matter.

Below is the Press Release

Further to the media reports and concerns raised by the members of the general public,the Commission wishes to state that the 48 flats were forfeited to the State after due process of the law pursuant to Statutory Instrument No. 58 of 2004.In as far as the forfeiture process is concerned,the matter is closed. The criminal investigations however, are active and still on- going and that the Commission is happy to collaborate with other investigative wings in this matter.

Judge Anderson Zikonda (rtd)

Board Chairperson

Anti-Corruption Commission

