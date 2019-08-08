The Anti Corruption Commission has maintained that the case of the 48 Houses is closed.
ACC Chairperson Judge Anderson Zikonda however said the criminal investigations are active and still ongoing.Judge Zikonda stated that the Commission is happy to collaborate with other investigative wings in the matter.
Below is the Press Release
Further to the media reports and concerns raised by the members of the general public,the Commission wishes to state that the 48 flats were forfeited to the State after due process of the law pursuant to Statutory Instrument No. 58 of 2004.In as far as the forfeiture process is concerned,the matter is closed. The criminal investigations however, are active and still on- going and that the Commission is happy to collaborate with other investigative wings in this matter.
Judge Anderson Zikonda (rtd)
Board Chairperson
Anti-Corruption Commission
A case cannot be closed on forfeiture. You cannot just walk away from proceeds of crime without being prosecuted for theft, fraud and every other crime you committed just because you said that the proceeds of crime do not belong to you. The ACC has lost credibility and this matter has to be pursued further.
The current Zambia is run by demagogues. Good luck.#whiteflag#
Which crime. Can you prove. You are free to sue as private citizen or else just keep quiet
Acc has done a good job. Turn the property into accommodation for hospital workers or teachers