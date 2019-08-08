The Rural Electrification Authority, (REA) has fired the project engineer who was in charge of Dundumwezi power line on allegations of contradicting the Presidential statement on the location of the electric pole that was cut down in Hamonde Village in Choma’s Macha area.

Sources close to the development have told Byta FM News exclusively that the Engineer was summoned to Lusaka a day after he clarified to Byta that the pole was cut down in Choma district and not Kalomo.

This was after residents of Kalomo’s Dundumwezi, through their Member of Parliament Edgar Sing’ombe expressed displeasure after President Edgar Lungu stated that the pole was cut down in their area.

Mr. Sing’ombe expressed dismay that President Lungu threatened to withdraw support from Southern Province on account of an act he termed as “economic sabotage”.

The Engineer, who asked for his name to be withheld, also confirmed to Byta FM News he has since been fired because his statement contradicted President Lungu’s statement.

He adds that all he wants is his money from the past three years that he has worked with the authority.

Byta FM

