Rwandan President Paul Kagame has commended Zambia for strides made in adhering to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) resolutions.

President Kagame states that the speed at which Zambia is following the agenda is gratifying.

Speaking during the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals cantre for Southern Africa in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kagame who is also Chair of the SDGCA Board explains that among the roles of the centre is to support government endeavors by providing technical advice on upgrading the capacity of realising the targets of the SDGs.

He expressed appreciation to the outstanding facilities provided at the centre as it comprises of all the facilities needed to achieve its mission.

President Kagame notes that full attainment of the SDGS requires policy making and reliable data systems to track progress.

He said analysis should be tailored to the circumstance of each country.

“It’s up to government, the civil society and the private sector to make the most of this resource”, he added.

President Kagame further stressed on the importance of the country moving with speed in attaining the SDGs.

“Time is of the essence. 2030 is only a decade away and the continent is not on track”, he said.

He said the continent will next month participate at the UN General assembly an opportunity to assess progress and goals on achieving the SDGs.

President Kagame noted that the centre is timely and hopes other regions will follow soon.

Speaking at the same event, Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba appealed to all Southern African countries to support the Centre for home grown solutions and use it for its intended purpose.

Dr Mbumba said the launch constitutes for Africans an important milestone as the continent works in marking a clear and precise path in achieving the SDGs.

He encouraged Africans to remain committed and dedicated by using all resources to achieve the SDGs stipulated.

“As Africans we are delighted in the consensus on global and adoption of 17 goals adopted by UN member countries.

As signatories have a moral obligation to deliver on all SDGs”, he said.

He further stated that in order for the country to enjoy peace and prosperity there is need for collaboration among all stakeholders

The Namibian Vice President added that the SDGS are aimed at enhancing the African Union 2063 agenda.

He said the launch will go a long way in operationalising and monitoring efforts in achieving the goals.

Dr Mbumba commended African leaders in supporting the initiative and committing to change.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]