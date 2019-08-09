AVIC International Zambia Limited has increased salaries for its employees by up to 10%.

Company Public Relations Officer Justinah Kapambwe said those targeted for the upward adjustment are electricians, welders, carpenters and plumbers, all from the construction department.

Mrs. Kapambwe said this follows a series of successful meetings held between the targeted employees and management.

She said the company has since encouraged workers to familiarise themselves with the Zambian Labour Laws that are very clear on issues such as probationary contracts.

Mrs. Kapambwe said although AVIC Zambia Limited has also considered increasing salaries of some employees still serving their probationary period to help government address high unemployment levels, the company has implored local workers to aquaint themselves with labour laws to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.

She said management has also appealed to employees to refrain from vices such as theft as they were retrogressive to the company’s growth and ultimately the nation.

Mrs. Kapambwe said theft is a criminal act and employees involved in such will be reported to the police and the law will take its course.

She said the desire of management is to create a condusive working environment for all workers.

