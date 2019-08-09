The National Democratic Congress says the decision by Copperbelt University management to slap a K1500 surcharge on students is unnecessary and very unfair.

NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita says Zambia is passing through tough economic times and his party believe most students will not afford to pay this exhbobitant charge.

Mr. Kabwita said CBU has over 10 000 students and simple arithmetic shows that management will gobble in over K15 million through this bogus charge.

He said NDC condemns the students riots of April 2019, but believe the property damaged both private and institutional is far less what management is demanding for.

Mr. Kabwita has since appealed to the Minister of Higher Education Dr. Brian Mushimba to intervene in this matter.

He said NDC see the situation at CBU degenerating because the students union body might incite its members not to pay this outrageous charge.

Mr. Kabwita said what Minister Brian Mushimba should do is to ensure that normalcy returns to CBU at all costs.

He said Dr. Mushimba should sit down with CBU management and come up with a minimum fee acceptable by all.

Mr. Kabwita said NDC commends the efforts by Dr. Mushimba to pacify the unresolved issues at public learning institutions and he should not fall in the same trap of her predecessor Nkandu Luo.

He said Professor. Luo was a disgrace and her removal from the Ministry is most welcome.

Mr. Kabwita has also appealed to students at the University that their behaviour is nothing but decimal when it comes to dealing with sensitive matters.

He said students should desist from riotous behaviour saying damaging both institutional and private property should be the last resort by the intellectuals as the NDC has done so much to lobby for the reopening of cbu.

Mr. Kabwita said students should now take the Clarion opportunity on the reopening of CBU to reform and lauds the new Minister for reinstating all the expelled Cobusu leaders.

He said the new Minister of Higher Education should review the performance contract of CBU vice chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma who has brought more problems to the University.

[Read 79 times, 79 reads today]