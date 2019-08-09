Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba has announced that he will engage management at CBU over its decision to slap a 1,500 surcharge on all returning students.

CBU is expected to reopen on Monday, August 19th 2019 after being closed for close to four months.

But in a circular released on Thursday, CBU management announced that all returning students are expected to pay a surcharge of K1,500 to be used to repair private, public and institutional property that was damaged during the university riot on April 5th 2019.

However, Dr Mushimba says he will engage CBU management over the surcharge.

“As announced at the press briefing on re-opening CBU, I was clear there would be a surcharge against all students towards the damage caused to public and private property during the riot. I’m in isoka on duty and hearing exorbitant charges from CBU. Will engage them shortly,” Dr Mushimba announced on Twitter.

Earlier Dr Mushimba had indicated that he will commence meetings with all public university management, councils and unions next week.

He said this will signal the start of continuous dialogue with stakeholders in public universities a way of finding solutions and interventions that stand in the way of quality education for all.

Dr Mushimba also maintained that the students that were expelled have been forgiven

“Those suspended have had their suspension lifted. Those expelled have had their expulsion rescinded and put on suspension. This is the position I communicated already when we announced the re-opening of CBU. I subsequently advised students to focus on learning,” Dr Mushimba said.

“The fact that they are no longer expelled and with time, will have the opportunity to finish their education, they have been forgiven. Let’s leave it at that for now.”

He added, “I’m a product of public universities. I believe in education for all and its ability to equalize ones life. I serve a Government that understands the urgency around issues to do with enhanced delivery of higher education. These guides me to craft solutions and interventions appropriately.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]