Livingstone Central Hospital senior medical superintendent John Kachimba has directed heads of departments to charge a minimum of K3,000 for all foreigners seeking health services at the institution.
Dr Kachimba said the money should be deposited into the hospital account and a government receipt should be presented as proof of payment to cover the foreigners’ medical bills.
[Zambia Daily Mail]
Not if a life is at risk of dying.
Sounds it is Chitotela charging tourist, making money through Chitalu Chilufyanya, cartel continues.
Imwe baffikala, what is this of exaggerated amounts we are reading today? $300 for malaria? And ACC is waiting to see who build houses from that money. Stop it now… You are ANTI-
Good move. Most countries do that. We need funds to manage our hospitals.
I think Zambia is better than this! Lets not become xenophobic.Charge everyone for services don’t discriminate based on the country borders drawn by the colonialists.