Livingstone Central Hospital
Livingstone Central Hospital

Livingstone Central Hospital senior medical superintendent John Kachimba has directed heads of departments to charge a minimum of K3,000 for all foreigners seeking health services at the institution.

Dr Kachimba said the money should be deposited into the hospital account and a government receipt should be presented as proof of payment to cover the foreigners’ medical bills.

[Zambia Daily Mail]

[Read 271 times, 271 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

4 COMMENTS

    • Sounds it is Chitotela charging tourist, making money through Chitalu Chilufyanya, cartel continues.
      Imwe baffikala, what is this of exaggerated amounts we are reading today? $300 for malaria? And ACC is waiting to see who build houses from that money. Stop it now… You are ANTI-

      0

      0

  3. I think Zambia is better than this! Lets not become xenophobic.Charge everyone for services don’t discriminate based on the country borders drawn by the colonialists.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here