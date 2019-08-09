Livingstone Central Hospital senior medical superintendent John Kachimba has directed heads of departments to charge a minimum of K3,000 for all foreigners seeking health services at the institution.

Dr Kachimba said the money should be deposited into the hospital account and a government receipt should be presented as proof of payment to cover the foreigners’ medical bills.

[Zambia Daily Mail]

[Read 271 times, 271 reads today]