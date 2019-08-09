Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi says they are not intimidated to be facing South African giants Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary round , first leg match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles’ date against the 1995 CAF Champions League winners and 2013 runners-up marks their second outing in continental football a season after reaching the second round last December of the CAF Confederation Cup in what was also their debut CAF campaign.

They also battle a Pirates side that is unbeaten in continental competition against a Zambian side with three wins and a draw.

“We are not intimidated. Zero percent intimidated. The reason is very simple, we have played so many games especially that we have played well in the Zambian league and have played in the CAF Confederation Cup and also had a chance to play in the CECAFA, so intimidation for us is now out of sight,” Chiyangi said.

Eagles were runner-up in the 2019 league season after losing to Zesco in the playoff final and later finished third as guest side at the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda in July.

“In football everything comes step-by-step. The only good thing is that when you talk about Green Eagles, I think the group has been climbing, it has not been going down which is good for the team,” Chiyangi said.

“So, even if we play Pirates, we are in a learning phase, but again, when in a learning phase, it does not mean we cannot get a positive result because football is played on the pitch.

“So we are taking it very positively. So, if they make mistakes and we get a chance, we will score but we have to be very careful.”

