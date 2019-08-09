Mungwi District Hospital in Northern Province was Officially opened by Republican President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the 8th day of August 2019, making it the first ever hospital in Mungwi District.

The Hospital was constructed by China Gansu Engineering Cooperation at a cost of K14.7 million, and will provide services such as X-RAY, physiotherapy, among other diagnostic and curative services.

Phase one of the hospital which comprises of an out-patient department and administration block, has been under construction since 2015.

Below are the pictures for the Hospital.

