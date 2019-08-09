More than 1000 miners and other workers have lost their jobs after Mopani terminated contracts for some mine contractors on the Copperbelt.

Mopani has shut down its Mindolo North and Central Shafts after they reached the end of their economic life.

The mine says the closure of the two shafts was always part of the plan and that it will now use funds provided by Glencore towards the completion of expansion projects which represent the future of Mopani Mines.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]