Socialist Party President Fred M’membe says his government will make education compulsory from Nursery to grade 12 and free from grade 1 to University to enable Citizens acquire education.

And Dr. M’membe said any parent that will not send their child to nursery at the age of 3 will be sent to prison where those that will have no Diploma or Certificate in any filed will also acquire education and graduate with Degrees.

He said children that decide to drop out of school in Grades 8, 9, 10, 11 or 12 will be sent to juvenile prisons where they will continue with their education and only released when they are ready to go to University.

Dr. M’membe said his Government will make sure that Juvenile prisons have the best teachers, sociologists and psychologists for the children to acquire the best education.

He said his government will cut down on government expenditure especially on the President, Vice President, Ministers, Members of Parliament and Councilors and channel the resources to the education sector.

Dr. M’membe said this will enable schools to employ well qualified teachers, nurses and other professionals that will ensure that children are taken care of at school.

He said his government will also ensure that mining companies pay a fair share of taxes, the money which will be channeled towards improving the education, health and agriculture sectors.

Dr. M’membe said he would rather see Ministers walking to the Office and have children ride in school buses going to school.

He was speaking at the Press freedom Committee of the Must Newspaper on the Copperbelt Province.

