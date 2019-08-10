National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme has expressed displeasure at the violent politics being practiced by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

During the media briefing at the PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka, Mr Chiteme accused UPND of wining by using dirty tactics and said that that he had witnessed first hand the lawlessness from the UPND cadres and their leaders who he reveled had harassed him and his colleagues from the PF on voting day.

He said the same underhand methods of harassing and intimidating people which they had used in Sesheke were the ones they employed in Katuba for them to retain the seat.

He said it was therefore laughable for the UPND leader Mr Hichilema to stand on a platform and say “thank you Katuba for giving us back the seat, ”

“They got so desperate they repeated what they did in Sesheke. Intimidating our polling agents, intimidating ECZ Staff, there is a report out there,” he said.

Chiteme said the Patriotic Front was gaining more and more ground due to its ambitious development agenda which was being fulfilled day by day.

He castigated Mr Hichilema for wishing the development agenda of President Lungu and the PF to fail just because of his desire to be President

And Mr Chiteme has said that it was preposterous for UPND to celebrate the Katuba win in the recently held Parliamentary by elections.

According to Mr Chiteme, a person who has been in the political arena as long as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has, should bury his head in shame and not be in the forefront celebrating because just a few years ago, in the 2016 general elections, the Patriotic Front had not won even a single ward in the area, a status quo which has significantly shifted with PF taking 3 wards.

Chiteme said simple mathamatics should tell Hichilema that by 2021, with the significant inroads that have been made thus far, the Patriotic Front is poised to win the Katuba seat.

“Go to Katuba and find out how many wards we won in 2016, you will discover it was zero. All the wards were won by UPND. Today as we speak, PF has won 3 wards in katuba which is a so called stronghold of the UPND. We won Katuba ward, we won Chunga ward and we won cholokelo ward,” he said.

Mr. Chiteme said this when he featured on the Patriotic Front Interactive Forum at longacres lodge in Lusaka.

