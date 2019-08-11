Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has called on Members of Parliament in Southern to help the Provincial administration market the province regardless of their political affiliation.

Commenting on the forthcoming Southern Province Tourism and Investment Exposition set for 14th-21st September in the Tourist Capital during an interview on SKY FM Radio in Monze yesterday, Nakacinda said MPs being the representatives of the people should work hand in hand with the provincial administration to ensure that the potential of the province is widely marketed as it is meant to find solutions for the people in the province.

The members of parliament in southern province regardless of whether they are UPND are supposed to take charge of the development of the province.

He explained that it is the duty of the MPs to work with the administration in identifying potential investment opportunities in their respective constituencies as they are well placed to know what their areas are endowed with.

“….They are supposed to be the people in the forefront to make sure that the southern province Expo succeeds because they are the ones who represent the people and they know the opportunity in the province, now they are getting the Provincial administration in the province trotting around with hostility from members of parliament when in fact they are trying to find solutions for this province.

“I think if I had my way it’s just that I just have one vote if I had my way I would fire all these MPs here because they are a hindrance to development in the province. They are supposed to be at the center of making sure that development comes into the province. They identify opportunities, we now talking diversification other than just farming that we are known for, other than just livestock we are known for, there is potential in mining in the province.

“There is potential for cement manufacturing, there is potential for quarry and there is potential for gypsum mining as well as value addition for livestock which we are known for in the province,” he said.

Nakacinda further said conflict between MPs and Central government should not tolerated because both MPs and Central government are there for the people.

“The people who should have been surrounding Hamukale are the MPs from Southern Province saying minister what is it that we are going to do from Bweengwa this is what I think is the opportunity for our people there, from Moomba this is what I think are the opportunity for our people there…

“But there is a conflict between the MPs and the central government at least in southern province, that attitude should not be tolerated in politics. We may belong to different political parties but we are still brothers and sisters,” he said.

