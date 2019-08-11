The Minister in the office of the Vice President Hon. Olipa Phiri says in as much as government acknowledges the effects of Climate Change on the Agriculture sector, President Edgar Lungu will never let any Zambian starve.

Hon Phiri was speaking when she distributed bags of mealie meal to the disabled and the aged in several parts of Eastern Province .

The Minister said the move is aimed at mitigating poor harvests in some parts of the country which were triggered by droughts and floods.

Hon. Phiri however emphasized that it was high time that farmers who had good yields sold their commodities to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) rather than brief case buyers .

She stated that government through the FRA shall always be there for Zambians in times of need unlike the briefcase buyers adding that in times of poor yields government will always give back to locals that which it bought from.

Later , Hon. Phiri paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Kalindawalo in Eastern Province who thanked the Patriotic Front Government’s efforts in alleviating hunger despite BAD WHETHER.

Among others , the Minister paid a courtesy call on the Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Phiri and the Katete District Commissioner Joseph Makukula.

Chief Kalindawalo also thanked President Lungu through the office of the Vice President for their fight against the ‘Climate Change’ triggered hunger in some parts of the country which did not witness good rainfall .

Further, Hon Phiri has flagged off relief food distribution in Katete district of Eastern Province and Kazala primary school in Senior Chief Kalindawalo’s area .

Hon. Phiri was accompanied by the DMMU National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe and other Chief government officials.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]