Coach Charles Haalubono is proud of Zambia’s performance at the inaugural Under-20 COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

Zambia emerged runners up on Sunday after losing the final to Tanzania by 2-1 at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Haalubono’s team had a perfect record prior to losing in the final to the guest team from East Africa.

“I am very much happy with the team’s performance. Because this is a newly formed team and they have really performed very well,” Haalubono said.

It was heartbreaking for the Zambian girls after conceding an 88th minute goal when the game was seemingly heading to penalties as the two ties were tied at 1-1.

“We played well but towards the end of the second half we lost concentration and started defending too deep,”Haalubono said.

Loveness Malunga scored for Zambia while Tanzania’s scorers were Opa Clement Sanga and Protasia Mbunda.

