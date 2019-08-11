The delimitation exercise in Kasempa district has concluded on a peaceful note with a resolve by stakeholders to add two constituencies to make it three.

The stakeholders submitted that Kasempa is one of the largest constituencies in the country that should be considered for two additional ones.

Among the constituencies proposed are Lufupa, Mufwashi and the existing Kasempa constituency while seven additional polling districts are proposed for delimitation.

Kasempa district electoral officer Tyrson Chunga expressed happiness that the process of delimitation was peaceful and attended by faith-based organizations, ordinary citizens and civic leaders.

Mr. Chunga said stakeholders also resolved for the creation of three more wards to reduce the voting apathy by reducing distances.

He said the resolutions will be subjected to provincial sittings that are scheduled to begin in October, this year

