Zambian youths must examine political Party manifestos…There are parties that only have insults and wish lists of “What” without “Hows”. Tragically, there are those ready to set Zambia up in flames just in order for them to earn the title of “President”

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

We in the Patriotic Front have always stood for noble politics.

As a party we stand opposed to politics of character assassination, personality cult and regionalism. We refuse to pursue a style of politics where in order to belong to the inner circle of a given political order, you must belong tribally.

We therefore reject anything that defeats the nation’s motto of One Zambia, One Nation.

When politics fail to rise above character assassination, then the Zambian people have a right to put a stop to such degeneration.

No political Party should ever seek public office if it can not avail Zambians a manifesto-this is a demand Zambians -especially the younger Zambians must make. Zambian youth should seriously interrogate political Party manifestos to question whether or not they serve their aspirations for a sustainable and developed future.

So to young Zambians we say:

“ask all of us (politicians) to show you our manifestos and on that premise and our capacity to deliver embrace or discard”.

This is very important because today’s youthful generation cannot and must not subscribe to politics of tribal affiliation and insults. Today’s youth must reject *“manifesto-less”* political parties. They are deceptive and immoral political parties and politicians without manifestos are in fact a disservice to democracy.

It is sad to note that no other political Party in Zambia apart from Patriotic Front has a manifesto which becomes a social contract with the people.

What are these manifesto-less parties and politicians communicating? What alternative hopes and road maps are they selling to the public? Surely it cannot be insults, character assassination!

Tragically, there are those ready to set Zambia up in flames just in order for them to earn the title of President. The question is what it would profit them to become President of ashes and ruins?

On this score, we seek to educate our colleagues that the most important title in any nation is“citizen”.* Never do anything that hurts the interests of the citizens – as the late Dean Mung’omba said *”you cannot injure society and expect to go scot free”.

On our part as a party we are a grassroots party and have the ordinary citizen at heart.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu both as President of the Patriotic Front and Head of State has the welfare of the ordinary citizen at heart as he spearheads the implementation of the PF manifesto through the execution of the Seventh National Development Plan towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Our Head of State has demonstrated a leadership style that has been about more than just a title or a designation; he has rolled up his sleeves and has mingled among us as one of us. He works with us, he laughs with us and he cries with us. Therein lies one of his key strengths; his down to earth humility. His warm and sincere infectious influence and inspiration has rubbed on to the youth and the women and permeated through every social, economic and regional demographic across the nation.

He is an aggressive warrior when it comes to delivering for Zambians; and a cultured gentleman when it comes to treating people with respect.

While our manifesto-less detractors are frustrating development efforts in their “strongholds” and sponsoring fake news and hate speech through their network of malicious media, President Lungu is implementing a party Manifesto of Development and a Personal Manifesto of Love.

Let everyone be measured by their manifestos.

