Three people have died on the spot while two others are nursing serious injuries at Mwinilunga District Hospital after the earth caved in during illegal gold mining.

The deceased persons together with others who survived were digging soil suspected to be containing Gold powder when the upper heap fell on them burying them to their death.

The accident happened at Kanzhenzi area of Chief Chibwika’s Chiefdom.

Acting Mwinilunga District Commissioner Mwiya Thulani has confirmed the incident in an interview with ZANIS in Mwinilunga describing it as tragic.

Mr. Thulani is disappointed that people in the district have continued engaging in illegal mining activities despite government discouraging them due to risks that are involved.

North-Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila also confirmed the incident saying it happened yesterday around 04:00 hours at Kasemuka stream in Kanzhenzi area 120kilometres from the district administration.

The deceased have been identified as Greenwell Sanyidimu aged 38, Charles Chitungu,34, and Mothias Sanyidimu, 32, all of village Nswana Chiyan’ga of Chief Chibwika’s Chiefdom.

And Royd Kayumba one of the survivors told ZANIS that he had gone to Kasemuka stream with his friends to find a fortune

