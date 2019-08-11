

Today’s Scripture

“In the night I search for you; in the morning I earnestly seek you…”

(Isaiah 26:9, NLT)

Seek First

Jesus said in Matthew 6, “Seek first the kingdom of God.” That word “seek” is a strong word. One definition is “to require as a vital necessity.” You have to see spending time with God as being vital to living a victorious life. When things get busy, the children need you, it’s hectic at the office, or you’ve got a thousand things to do, you’ve got to put your foot down and say, “No, this is not an option. If I’m going to be strong, if I’m going to be my best today, if I’m going to have God’s favor, I’ve got to rearrange my priorities so I can spend time with God.”

You may have to get up earlier—before the children need you, before checking your emails, before the phone starts ringing. Take time to invest in your spiritual well-being. We feed our physical body at least three meals a day, but often we feed our spirit just once a week at church. We wonder why we feel burned out, unenthusiastic, and lack favor, wisdom and creativity. It’s because we’re not taking time to get filled back up. Just like we feed our physical man, we need to feed our spiritual man. When you invest in your spiritual well-being, it will pay huge dividends in your life.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, today I choose to put You first. I acknowledge that without You, I can do nothing. I invite You to have Your way in my life as I seek You first in all that I do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]