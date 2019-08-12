His Royal Highness Chief Kabamba of Central Province has hailed the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF)-Zambia and its cooperating partners for improving the lives of young farmers in Serenje, Chitambo and Mkushi Districts through capacity building in conservation agriculture and sustainable income generation.

The traditional leader observed that through the Zambian Youth for Conservation, Agriculture and Livelihood Action (ZYCALA), a project which is funded by the Scottish Government and implemented by WWF-Zambia; Young Emerging Farmers’ Initiative (YEFI); and Gaia Education, young people in his chiefdom are striving towards wealth creation through sustainable economic activities such as bee-keeping and poultry farming.

“Your contribution to the betterment of the lives of young people in my chiefdom and beyond are massive. Ever since the ZYCALA project started, I have seen a huge number of both boys and girls getting involved in agriculture and income generating activities, which are enabling them to support their families. In so doing, I have seen cases of underage drinking and other social vices reducing drastically. And for this reason, I am very thankful to you and ready to continue supporting WWF’s efforts aimed at empowering young farmers and their families,” noted His Royal Highness.

Chief Kabamba pledged to release additional farmland to the project so that the beneficiary youth could have more land for their conservation faming activities. His Royal Highness said this recently when the WWF-Zambia Country Director, Nachilala Nkombo, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Serenje.

Meanwhile, Ms Nkombo thanked the traditional leader for supporting the youth-driven project. She said through His Royal Highness’ involvement, the project was scoring massive success.

The WWF-Zambia Country Director was in Serenje on a familiarisation tour of the ZYCALA project’s operations.

About WWF

WWF is one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations, with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries. WWF’s mission is to stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

Issued by:

Arnold Chasaya

ZYCALA Project Communication Assistant

WWF-Zambia Country office

