Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya says government intends to refurbish Zambezi district hospital in order to provide quality health services to the people.

Dr Chilufya also disclosed that government intends to construct mini hospitals in Zambezi district that are aimed at decongesting Zambezi and Chitokoloki hospitals.

He was speaking when he graced this year’s Lunda Lubanza traditional ceremony in Zambezi district over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya stated that government has given priority to youth development programmes across the country.

He explained that the programme underscores the importance of youth participation in national development.

Dr Chilufya said government recognises that youths are the future leaders that consists the largest population in the country and therefore they need special attention.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has a policy that is tailored to be responsible to the needs of the youths.

And speaking through Lunda Lubanza Cultural Association Chairperson, Senior Chief Ishindi appealed to government to complete the rehabilitation of feeder roads in the district.

Senior Chief Ishindi noted that most feeder roads are in bad state especially those in areas where the production of maize and cassava is high in the district.

