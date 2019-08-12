Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have called upon faction leaders Dr. Nevers Mumba and Hon. Felix Mutati to reconcile in the interest of the Party.

The Youths through their National Chairperson Mr. Dauzeni Tembo said that the leadership Impasse has paralyzed the party.

“We as the Youths of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy would today like to comment on the State of our party. The current leadership Impasse between Dr. Nevers Mumba and Hon. Felix Mutati has negatively affected our party. Our Members especially Us the Youths are fade up with this because it has paralyzed our party”, Mr. Tembo said.

Mr. Tembo further said that the Party activities had been reduced to the High Court grounds.

“Since 2016, Our party has been in Court trying to resolve this leadership Impasse. We have not participated in any by election since then. MMD was not formed in the Court but was formed at Garden House Motel to provide leadership to the Nation. One of our members was even complaining that our party activities have been reduced to the High Court grounds,” Mr. Tembo said.

Mr. Tembo further called upon Dr. Mumba and Hon. Mutati to reconcile in the interest of the party.

“Finally but not the least, we would like to call upon both Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba and Hon. Felix Mutati to sit down and reconcile in the interest of our beloved Party. As your children, we are asking you our parents to please put your differences aside and reconcile so that our party the MMD can heal and bounce back in power. We are tired of singing songs at the High Court grounds, We want to go back to the Zambian Citizenry and provide the much needed leadership which they are currently in desperate need”, Mr. Tembo said.

