The Ministry of General Education has clarified that the ban on holiday and weekend tuitions is only for public schools.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says private schools are still free to conduct tuitions.

Dr. Kalumba says teachers in public schools who wish to conduct tuitions for remedial work at no cost can still go ahead.He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Dr. Kalumba said the ban on holiday tuitions is not new saying it has been in effect since July 22nd, 2013.

He said the idea behind the ban is to ensure that pupils from vulnerable homes who cannot afford to pay are not left behind.

Dr. Kalumba added that the pushing of examinations to November is aimed at allowing teachers enough time to complete the syllabus in view of the ban.

