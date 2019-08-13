The Ministry of Health has reiterated that the cost for the construction of the Bangweulu Regional Hospital in Northern Province is K154, 174, 340.72.

The Ministry says the figure is contrary to assertions by some section of society that have quoted the cost in United States Dollars.

It says the equivalent of the K154, 174, 340.72 is US$11,859,564.67.

The Ministry of Health further states that the statement made by President Edgar Lungu during the laying of the foundation stone was clear as it indicated K154, 174 340.72 and not the exaggerated figure in Dollars.

“The President’s speech circulated to the media that covered the event can attest to this fact. The construction of the Hospital is a welcome development to the people of Bangweulu and surrounding areas who previously trekked long distances in search of medical services,” says Abel Kabalo, Ministry of Health Spokesman.

Dr Kabalo said Bangweulu Regional Hospital will be an 800 bed capacity ultra-modern medical facility which once completed, will provide specialist referral services to the northern region of Zambia.

“In addition, Bangweulu Hospital will be a center of medical excellence in the region housing consultants in various medical disciplines,” he said.

He said the Hospital will also provide training of various health personnel including specialisation under the auspices of the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University to enhance human capital development in the health sector.

Dr Kabalo stayed that the contract to construct the hospital was awarded in December 2017 and all relevant procurement procedures were followed before arriving at the contractor from more than 10 bidders that responded to the open tender by the Ministry.

