The Law Association of Zambia has petitioned the President of Zambia, the Attorney General and the Assembly over the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10.

Law Association of Zambia is being represented by top Constitutional lawyers from Sangwa Associates.

Sangwa and Associates have since notified Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini of the Court action.

In a letter to Dr Matibini, the law firm is urging the Speaker not to bring the Bill onto the floor as it is now in Court.

Simeza and Associates served the petition and the affidavit verifying fact this morning.

“Mr Speaker, it has always been tradition of the National Assembly not to debate or discuss matters that are before the courts of law. Since the subject of the said petition is the constitutionality of the decision by the respondents to amend the Constitution of Zambia in the manner set out in the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, is the Honourable Speaker in a position to undertake in lieu of the Petitioner moving to the Constitutional Court for the interim order restraining the National Assembly from considering the said Bill, that the National Assembly will not, whilst this matter is pending before the Constitutional Court, continue with the legislative process to enact the said Bill into law?”

“Mr Speaker, we will be grateful to receive a response to these representatiions within 7 days from the date of the letter”, read the statement from Simeza Sangwa Associates acting on behalf of LAZ.

