Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says it is too soon to make an early assessment of his new signings performances following last Saturdays 2019/2020 CAF Champions League date against Green Mamba.

Three players made their competitive debut for Zesco in a 2-0 away win over Green Mamba in eSwatini in a CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg away fixture in Manzini.

“It is too early for me to start talking about individuals but there was cohesion as a team,” Lwandamina said.

Uganda striker Umaru Kasumba played the full 90 minutes scoring the opening goal in the 7th minute and creating the second from John Chingandu in the 53rd minute.

Zimbabwe midfielder Thabani Kamusoko also played the full 90 minutes for the defending FAZ Super Division champions.

Striker Saviour Nkonkola, who joined Zesco from demoted Prison Leopards, came on in the 73rd minute for Jesse Were.

Meanwhile, Zesco hosts Green Mamba in the final leg on August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola needing only a draw to advance to next month’s pre-group stage.

