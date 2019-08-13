Former FAZ Vice-President Emmanuel Munaile has announced he will run for football’s top office at the elective annual general meeting next year.

This is according to an online video released Monday evening.

Munaile says he had gathered enough experience both as a player, coach and administrator to help revamp the dwindled fortunes of Zambian football.

The former Mufulira Wanderers defensive midfielder who also captained the Chipolopolo is confident his expertise will help change course in the administration of the country’s most popular sport.

“Our football has not been the same. It needs serious strategizing and planning if we have to get back to our old winning ways,” he says.

“After serving first as a player, committee member and vice president I am concerned, like everyone else, with the state of affairs of our number one sport.

“It’s for this reason that am offering myself to contest as president of the Football Association of Zambia at the next elective annual general meeting.”

FAZ goes to the poll in March 2020 when councillors will decide the composition of the full committee committe with only three positions to be contested at the national meeting.

Positions of committee members will be decided at provincial assemblies preceding the elective AGMs.

Munaile, a committee member under Evaristo Kasunga between 2000 and 2004, becomes the third candidate to publicly announce their intentions to challenge incumbent Andrew Kamanga.

The former Zanaco executive served as FAZ vice-president to Kalusha Bwalya in 2008 before he quit midway through citing mal-administration.

Others in the race to Football House are Chingola-based duo Blackwell Siwale and Gideon Mwenya.

